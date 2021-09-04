Magnetar Financial LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after buying an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

