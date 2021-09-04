Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,327 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,974.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,294,601 shares of company stock worth $483,624,376. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.59. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.