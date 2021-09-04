Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

DKDCU stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

