Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.
DKDCU stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.11.
Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile
Read More: Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKDCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU).
Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.