Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

IR opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

