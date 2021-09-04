Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,095 Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 881.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $91.82 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

