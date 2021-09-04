Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 6,403 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 695.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 318,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 108,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

