MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 5,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 427,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.