LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

