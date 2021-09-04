Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.10.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.21 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

