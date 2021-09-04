Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Buys $90,735.00 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 8,625 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $90,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

