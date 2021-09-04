Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.76.

LITE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.03. 489,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,010. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

