LSV Asset Management Invests $47,000 in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.12. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

