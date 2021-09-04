LSV Asset Management Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $733.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $685.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,232,477. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

