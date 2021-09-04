LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 91.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $267.08 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average is $234.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

