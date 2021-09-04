Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,038 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after buying an additional 176,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX opened at $64.23 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.