Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 170,574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

