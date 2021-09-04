Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,174 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

