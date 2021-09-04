Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 53,166 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,166 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $89.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

