Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $13,518,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 144,723 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

