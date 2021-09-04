Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 833.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCI opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $921.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.72. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

HCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

