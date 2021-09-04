Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 18,385 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,792 shares of company stock worth $3,666,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

