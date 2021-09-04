Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

