Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,246 Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of RCKY opened at $48.98 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.