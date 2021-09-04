Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00141240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00167391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.05 or 0.07999696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,219.12 or 0.99908748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00826890 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

