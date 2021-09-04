Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $343,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $67.56 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.