Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.