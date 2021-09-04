Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $119.97. 1,146,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,357. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion and a PE ratio of -91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 48.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at about $12,241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at about $29,176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 31.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 146.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

