Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $99,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,939.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $248,329 over the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 199.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.89%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

