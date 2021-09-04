Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

