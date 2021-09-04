LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

LHCG stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.02. The stock had a trading volume of 149,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,598. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

