Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00.

NEWR stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in New Relic by 31.8% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

