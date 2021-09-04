LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 125,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 63,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 834,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,974,000. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 36.28% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

