Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 561,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,521,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,829 shares of company stock worth $12,756,821. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 130.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $63.12.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

