Lamden (TAU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $289,176.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $289,176.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

