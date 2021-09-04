Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 500 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. 433,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

