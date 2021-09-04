Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 2,821 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. 2,922,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

