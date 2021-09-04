Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $11.12 on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,714.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2,423.73. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

