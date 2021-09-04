Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.35.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.55. 1,303,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $463.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

