Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.90

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.90 and last traded at $134.74, with a volume of 690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.78.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

