KOK (KOK) Price Tops $2.52 on Exchanges

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, KOK has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00005046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $270.26 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00174900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048431 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.