Klépierre’s (KLPEF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Klépierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

