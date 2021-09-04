Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) versus Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Financial Contrast

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kintara Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kintara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 324.84%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.20%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.04% Regulus Therapeutics N/A -60.97% -38.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.13 million ($0.77) -1.99 Regulus Therapeutics $10.01 million 6.76 -$15.73 million ($0.45) -1.73

Kintara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regulus Therapeutics. Kintara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Kintara Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The firm is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. The company was founded on September 5, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

