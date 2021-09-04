Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KNTE opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,026,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 29.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

