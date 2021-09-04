Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

