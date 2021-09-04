Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.60.

Shares of KEYS opened at $181.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $150.02. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $182.14. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

