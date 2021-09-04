Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in August

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 581.0 days.

Kemira Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

Get Kemira Oyj alerts:

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.