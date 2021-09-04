Keep3rV1 (KP3R) One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.13 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $74.93 million and approximately $38.13 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $374.66 or 0.00745553 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 89.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00128846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.96 or 0.00789916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

