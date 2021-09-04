Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $75,107,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $291.63 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.05.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

