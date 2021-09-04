Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $288.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. cut Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.47.

Shares of KSU opened at $291.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

