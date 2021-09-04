Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 50,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average of $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Kadant has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $213.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

