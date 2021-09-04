Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.
In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KAI stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average of $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Kadant has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $213.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.